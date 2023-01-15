Kartik Aaryan is a True Shehzada as He Celebrates Makar Sankranti With 1 Lakh Fans at Rann of Kutch

Following the release of the Shehzada’s trailer in Mumbai, the lead actors of the film, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, travelled to Jalandhar for a memorable Lohri celebration. Their next destination was Rann of Kutch to celebrate Makar Sakranti with fans.

The Shehzada star was welcomed with open arms and the festival of kites just got merrier with his presence. Kartik’s presence lit up the entire Rann of Kutch so much that the festival of kites was celebrated with 1 Lakh fans.

The Shehzada himself flew kites with international kite flyers and his personal was one-of-a-kind and you cannot miss it. The fans danced their hearts out, hooted for the Shehzada and this grand celebration was a treat to watch for all. Kartik’s kite had ‘Shehzada’ emblazoned on it, that shone against the sun.

Earlier, Kartik and Kriti headed to Punjab to promote their movie on the occasion of Lohri. Videos and pictures from their grand welcome are now all over the internet. The stars were greeted with the traditional ‘phulkari dupatta’ upon arrival. The Shehzada stars were also made to dance to the tunes of dhol and even tried their hands at bhangra.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.

