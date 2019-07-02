Kartik Aaryan is Bollywood's New King of Sequels, to Star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been in the planning stages for a while now. A few months back, it was reported that Farhad Samji will be writing and directing the film, which is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. It was further reported that Kartik Aaryan will star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to replace Akshay.

Now, as per latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, it's confirmed that Kartik indeed has been roped in to play the lead in the sequel. A source told the tabloid, "While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis."

The horror-comedy genre has been buoyed by the success of Rajkummar Rao's Stree last year, and writers are focused on weaving an interesting plot with music playing an important part in it. Producer Bhushan Kumar always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end. The source added that the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be locked in a few days, following which they will decide on the leading lady and the rest of the cast.

Kartik, in the meantime, is busy with multiple sequels and remakes. He recently wrapped up shooting for the untitled reboot of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and will also be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. He posted a photo from the sets of the Imtiaz Ali film with Sara Ali Khan, announcing the wrap-up.

