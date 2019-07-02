Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kartik Aaryan is Bollywood's New King of Sequels, to Star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan, who is working on the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal as well as the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be starring the sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa as well.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan is Bollywood's New King of Sequels, to Star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...

The sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been in the planning stages for a while now. A few months back, it was reported that Farhad Samji will be writing and directing the film, which is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. It was further reported that Kartik Aaryan will star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to replace Akshay.

Now, as per latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, it's confirmed that Kartik indeed has been roped in to play the lead in the sequel. A source told the tabloid, "While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis."

The horror-comedy genre has been buoyed by the success of Rajkummar Rao's Stree last year, and writers are focused on weaving an interesting plot with music playing an important part in it. Producer Bhushan Kumar always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end. The source added that the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be locked in a few days, following which they will decide on the leading lady and the rest of the cast.

Kartik, in the meantime, is busy with multiple sequels and remakes. He recently wrapped up shooting for the untitled reboot of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and will also be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. He posted a photo from the sets of the Imtiaz Ali film with Sara Ali Khan, announcing the wrap-up.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram