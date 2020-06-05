Kartik Aaryan is Curious About Deepika Padukone's 'Shenanigans'

Deepika Padukone has reminisced her Cannes memories in a throwback video. The clip is shot inside the actress' green room as she prepares to hit the red carpet at the international film festival.

In the video, Deepika is seen dressed in a white bathrobe as she dances and sings around while being captured on camera. She looks delighted before her red carpet appearance at the annual prestigious gathering. Captioning her post, Deepika wrote, "Green Room Shenanigans."

However, Deepika's throwback post triggered a question in Kartik Aaryan's mind. Responding to Deepika's clip and caption, Kartik wrote in the comments section, "Shenanigans matlab?"

Deepika responded to Kartik's query by writing, "Silly or high-spirited behaviour; mischief (like you on most days)."

Recently, while interacting with fans during an Instagram live session organised by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked what sort of person he'd want to marry. "Someone like Deepika Padukone. One who shows off her husband proudly," he had said.

On the movies front, Kartik next features in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is also working in Dostana 2 and a 3D action movie by Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Meanwhile, Deepika next features in '83 opposite Ranveer Singh. She has director Shakun Batra's next in her kitty along with The Intern remake and an adaptation of epic Mahabharata.

