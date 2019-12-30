Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kartik Aaryan is Grateful for 2019, Looks Forward to Dostana 2, Imtiaz Ali's Next

Kartik Aaryan, who has multiple releases lined up for 2020 called Karan Johar's Dostana 2 a young and vibrant film, and said that he enjoys being on set.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan is Grateful for 2019, Looks Forward to Dostana 2, Imtiaz Ali's Next
Image: Instagram

The year 2019 has been quite fruitful for Kartik Aaryan. He began the year with Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon and then was seen in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, both films scored well at the box office. With two, 100 crore plus films, the actor is now looking forward to a vibrant 2020, where he will have multiple releases.

Talking about his successful year to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “2019 has really turned the tables for me. I couldn’t be happier."

The actor is currently shooting for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2, produced by Karan Johar. The film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Praising the film he said, “It’s a young and vibrant film which will push the envelope. I really enjoy being on that set with everyone. It’s exciting to be working on this film.”

His first 2020 release will be Imtiaz Ali's yet to be titled film, where he stars with Sara Ali Khan. Talking about the film, he said, “In 2020, you will see a different Kartik Aaryan, starting with this film. During the shoot, I learnt a lot from Imtiaz sir. He has completely changed my thought process."

The film will be releasing on Valentine's Day- February 14th 2019. The film also features Randeep Hooda in an important role.

After wrapping Dostana 2, the actor will fly to London to shoot Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulayya 2 with Kiara Advani. It has also been rumoured that the actor has signed a film directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish, however, there has been no confirmation about the same.

