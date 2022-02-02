Kartik Aaryan Is In Love With ‘Katori’, Shares Adorable Photo

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has a great fan following. He is more popular among his female fans as girls love his looks and acting. He is one of those actors in Bollywood who has made a name for himself in the industry within a very short time. Kartik, who often remains in news for his love life, has fallen in love again.

Kartik himself has revealed about his new love in a social media post. Recently, he shared a special post. Sharing a photo, the actor has announced that he is in love again. There is a special someone in the post and Kartik is head over heels with the new entrant in his life. Someone like Kartik, who is open about his relationships, shared that he has found love once again.

Kartik is not in love with any girl but it is a sweet little puppy. Actually, Kartik Aryan has got a cute white dog, and he named him Katori Aaryan. He has shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I am in LOVE again.”

In the picture that he shared, he is wearing a peach hoodie and looking very handsome in it. Not only fans but other stars also like the picture. The adorable photo with the puppy had got around one million likes on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan was in the news last year after being ousted from Dostana 2. There were rumours that he had some differences with producer and director Karan Johar. Not only this, but it was reported that Kartik was also blacklisted from Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar.

On the work front Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddie and Captain India in the pipeline.

