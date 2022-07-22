Kartik Aaryan Is Missing His Adorable Coffee Partner; Can You Guess Who Is It?

Kartik Aaryan shared a pawdorable picture with his pet Katori with his Instagram family, this Friday. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor revealed that he was missing his furry friend “a little too much” as he dropped the picture. In the photograph, the 31-year-old actor, who sported a white sweatshirt and black track pants, was seen enjoying a cup of coffee with his doggo. Sharing the heartwarming picture on Instagram, Kartik added to the caption, “Missing my Coffee Partner.” His post captivated his followers’ attention who bombarded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Check out the Instagram post here:

Kartik’s love for Katori is quite evident in his Instagram posts. He shared another picture with his pet on the social media platform last week. In it, Kartik was all suited up for the HT Stylish Awards. The actor wore a navy blue suit along with a white shirt and tie and flashed his charming smile for the camera as Katori sat next to him. “Doggo and Hooman are ready for HT Stylish Awards,” he had captioned the post.

Kartik’s latest film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 became one of the first Bollywood blockbuster movies in the post-pandemic era. The Anees Bazmee directorial also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The movie collected Rs 230.75 crore in its worldwide collection.

Celebrating this career milestone, the actor had shared a picture from his residence where Katori posed next to a newspaper report hailing Kartik as the “Shehzada of Bollywood.” Katori posed with its tongue out making for a cute Instagram post. The caption accompanying the picture read, “My constant Cheerleader.”

Kartik will next be starring in Rohit Dhawan’s Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada. Kartik will be seen with Kriti Sanon in the film.

