Kartik Aaryan Is Staying In The Same Room As The Beatles, Farah Khan Has a Hilarious Reaction

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently on a trip to Europe with his team after the massive success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has been constantly sharing photos and videos from his well-earned vacation to keep his fans and followers updated. On Thursday, the actor shared a photo from his room with a mesmerising view and let us know that it has a Beatles connection.

In the photo he shared, Kartik can be seen sitting on a chair and looking outside at the beautiful view. He is wearing a grey t-shirt paired with orange pants. Sharing it, he wrote, “Fun Fact – Beatles stayed in this same room Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here ”

Take a look:

His fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over him and leave mushy comments. However, filmmaker Farah Khan had the funniest response. She wrote, “Just keep ur photo there .. ”

Yesterday, the actor dropped a stunning snippet from his trip to update his Insta family. In the click, Kartik was seen striking a stunning pose at a riverside. Clad in his casual best, the actor sported a collared sweater atop ripped denim jeans and black boots. The picture shows Kartik posing with his hands in his pockets ahead of a picturesque view of lush nature and serene water. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Somewhere in Europe.”

On the work front, Kartik is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Next, the actor will be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in the prominent role. The actor will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and Sameer Vidwans’ untitled musical love saga.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.