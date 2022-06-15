Kartik Aaryan Is Super Excited As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Inches Close To Rs 175 Crore

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far. Ever since the film has been released, it has been ruling hearts and the box office. The film is now inching close to Rs 175 crore. On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is ‘performing like pre-pandemic times’.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is super-steady… Is performing like the pre-pandemic times, which is creditworthy… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr. Total: ₹ 173.76 cr. #India biz,” the trade analyst wrote.

Soon after Kartik Aaryan also reacted to it and wrote, “Ab 175 vaali Smile surely aane vaali hai 😁 #JhoomRahaHoon 😂🙏🏻.”

Just a few days before, the worldwide collection of Kartik Aaryan starrer crossed Rs 200 crore. Back then, the actor shared the poster of the movie, which also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani. “Amije forever tomar,” the caption read.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind under the banners T-Series Films, Allu Entertainment, Haarika & Hassine Creations and Brat Films. It will hit theatres in November this year.

