Kartik Aaryan isn't a Contemporary, Says Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-star Sunny Singh

Actor Sunny Singh says his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star and friend Kartik Aaryan is not his contemporary and that comparisons between them hold no importance. The actors have often featured together in movies, the latest being Pati Patni Aur Woh where Sunny made a cameo appearance.

Asked about feeling competitive, Sunny told said, "Firstly, Kartik isn't a contemporary. He is more like a brother. So, a comparison of any sort holds no importance. Secondly, Kartik and I are in completely different spaces."

"I think I am my sole competition and see only myself in my league. For me doing roles and having a constant connection with the audience is important. Our only common thread would be that we started our journey together with Luv (Ranjan) sir's movie and henceforth created our own paths. As long as I give my 100 percent to my character and I feel connected to it, I am happy.

"It eventually comes down to the right timing and right scripts. Some may have two to three releases a year, some may have just one - luck changes with every Friday release. I am really happy with the kind of work Kartik is doing and it gives me immense joy every time I see him on screen," he said about his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star.

Sunny will also reunite with his former Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Sonnalli Seygall in the upcoming film Jai Mummy Di.

"Sonnalli has been a good performer ever since we worked together in our first project. With passing movies and more time, every actor grows and matures into being a better performer. Likewise, Sonnalli has become more mature. She is also very receptive to the emotions and the chemistry we share. It's always fun to hang out with her on set, the environment on set is more like a family," he said.

Jai Mummy Di is his second film as a lead actor after this year's Ujda Chaman. Does he feel that he has arrived in Bollywood? "I don't know if arrived is the right word. But all I can say is that I was looking out for movies that helped me understand my range as an actor and polish my acting abilities. On one side, I played a lead role in Ujda Chaman and consecutively I did a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh - solely because they were different genres," he said.

"Jai Mummy Di is my second movie as a lead and it revolves around the new-age rom-com - again a totally different genre to test my craft. What matters and what makes me feel content is the kind of script that comes my way and the quality of performance I deliver. I feel very passionate about my craft and I want to do full justice to the script and give 100 percent to my character. People are appreciating my work, they are liking me and that's of utmost importance and I can sense this acceptance," he said.

