Fans of the new rumoured couple of B-Town Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor gasped in shock when they discovered that the two actors unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. However, after briefly leaving everyone confused, the two have again followed each other on the app. Janhvi and Kartik are working in Collin D'Cunha’s Dostana 2 along with Laksh Lalwani. The movie is a standalone sequel to the 2008 film Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in leading roles. Karan Johar is the producer of both the films.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the following count of Kartik went down to 591 when he unfollowed Janhvi while she was following 597 people. Shortly after this incident on January 29, the two went back to following each other Instagram.

Although it is not known what went wrong between the two, it seems like the issue has been resolved.

Reportedly, their movie is to be filmed in the United Kingdom in February after the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased.

The two came in news earlier this month when their pictures from Goa surfaced on the internet. Speculations started if the two were dating or were on a shoot for their upcoming film together. Before this, another picture went viral where both Janhvi and Kartik were wearing white.

Previously, Kartik was rumoured to be in a relationship with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi was linked with her Dhadak colleague Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with this film in 2018.

Apart from Dostana 2, Kartik will soon be seen in the role of a journalist in Dhamaka. The movie is an official remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live which was released in 2014.

Meanwhile Janhvi has two films lined up namely Roohi Afzana and Good Luck Jerry.