Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor's Pic from Goa Goes Viral, Fans Wonder If They're Dating

The newly rumoured couple of the B-town, Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor spent their New Year holiday in Goa. Their pictures are doing rounds on the internet, making everyone wonder what’s brewing between them. Their fans are confused if the two are officially dating or they were in Goa to shoot for their upcoming film, Dostana 2. In the recent pictures that have gone viral, the two are snapped together surrounded by fans.

In the photos, Kartik can be seen wearing a white shirt, while Janhvi can be seen dressed up in a black crop-top paired with blue denim shorts. The duo is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions as they have put on a face mask.

Earlier, a couple of pictures had surfaced on the internet, where Janhvi and Kartik were seen twinning in white. Their snaps sparked dating rumours. The images were shared by their fans on social media handle where Kartik can be seen happily posing with a fan of him.

#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartikPhotos of Kartik Aaryan with fans spotted in Antares Restaurant in Goa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PflHfrkN7I — Kartik Aaryan News (@KartikAaryaNews) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Kartik has kickstarted his New Year with a bang and took no time to rest as he has already done his first shoot of the year 2021. The actor has wrapped up the shooting for Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka by the end of 2020 in a record-breaking time frame of 10 days. The actor has back to back projects lined up, including Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also be seen in the sequel of Luka Chuppi.