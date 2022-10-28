Kartik Aaryan Jets Off To Ahmedabad To Resume Shooting For Satyaprem Ki Katha

Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood in recent times. While most Hindi films failed to attract the masses to the cinema halls this year, Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as a raging success at the box office and also went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. His pairing with Kiara Advani in the blockbuster horror-comedy, for the first time, was widely praised by audiences.

Now, Kartik and Kiara are all set to sweep fans off their feet with their on-screen chemistry, again, as they recently teamed up for a musical romantic drama, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the upcoming Bollywood film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, went on floors in September this year. The first shoot schedule of Satyaprem Ki Katha was then wrapped up in the first week of October.

Top showsha video

After taking a short break, Kartik Aryan recently jetted off to Ahmedabad to resume the film’s shooting. The 31-year-old actor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday, October 28. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Kartik from the airport on Instagram and revealed, “Kartik Aaryan saw at the airport as he heads to Ahmedabad to shoot for his upcoming film Satya Prem ki Katha”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



According to a report by Pinkvilla, the second schedule of Satyaprem Ki Katha will start in November. A source close to the film told the entertainment portal, “The next schedule of this film will be shot in Ahmedabad, as the city plays an important role in the narrative of the movie. The recce is going on in Gujarat.” It has also been reported that the upcoming schedule will not be as long as the first one. “The director wants to portray the spirit of the city and will be shooting for it at many real locations. It will be a 15-20 days schedule,” concluded the source.

Read all the Latest Movies News here