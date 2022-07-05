Kartik Aaryan Jets Off to Europe With His Team to Celebrate Success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film that also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles among others, is currently streaming on Netflix, besides having a good theatrical run. Now, the actor is taking his team on a trip to Europe to celebrate the success of the film. According to reports, this includes his managers, stylists, his spot boy and security personnel.

On Tuesday, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi entering the airport. He can be seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt paired with blue pants. He greeted the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Watch the video here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and has already crossed Rs 230 crore at the box office worldwide. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. This will be his second film with the actress after Luka Chuppi which was released in 2019. It will hit theatres in November this year. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Freddy and Captain India.

