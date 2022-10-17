CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Congress#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Joins Ayushman Khurrana For Diwali Bash, Engages in Fun Banter As He Promotes Doctor G
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Joins Ayushman Khurrana For Diwali Bash, Engages in Fun Banter As He Promotes Doctor G

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 14:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan attends Diwali bash at Ayushmann Khurrana's home.

Kartik Aaryan attends Diwali bash at Ayushmann Khurrana's home.

Kartik Aaryan joined Aayushmann Khurrana for a pre-Diwali Bash, at his residence on Sunday. The actor promoted Ayushmann's film Doctor G, in a fun video.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash at their Mumbai residence on Sunday, two days after the release of the actor’s film, Doctor G. Ayushmann engaged in banter with Kartik Aaryan, whose luck seemed to have helped him win big moolah at the party. In the clip posted on Instagram, Ayushmann flaunted his bromance with Kartik. The duo can be seen laughing and having a fun conversation as Kartik flaunted a wad of money. “This man won money not only at the box office but also at the Diwali bash,” the Doctor G actor can be heard saying.

Kartik Aaryan has become the most bankable star in Bollywood of late. The actor managed to deliver a hit, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, at a time when almost every big film tanked at the box office.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The video ends with Kartik appealing to fans to go watch Ayushmann’s latest release, Doctor G, in their nearby or far away theatres. For the outfit, Ayushmnann was seen wearing a black kurta pyjama while Kartik opted for a blue-white kurta pyjama.

Captioning the video, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki Doctor G ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! Kartik Aaryan,” with heart and money emojis.

Check his post below:

All from Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday to Taapsee Pannu joined Ayushmann and Tahira for the party. The newly married couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also graced the party. Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti were also spotted party. The guest list included Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi, producer Dinesh Vijan, and filmmaker Guneet Monga among others

Directed by debutant Abubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G stars Ayushmann and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The actor plays a hesitant gynaecologist on screen. Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha also have pivotal parts in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 17, 2022, 14:42 IST
last updated:October 17, 2022, 14:52 IST