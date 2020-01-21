Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan Keeps His Promise, Uploads Portrait Sketched By Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill drew a picture of Kartik Aaryan when the actor entered the house last weekend.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Keeps His Promise, Uploads Portrait Sketched By Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill
Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram story to upload a portrait made by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill. The actor had promised Shehnaz that he will do so on his recent visit to the Bigg Boss house.

During last weekend's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Kartik and Sara Ali Khan went to the reality show to promote their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. During their visit, contestants Shehnaz and Rashmi Desai were given a task to draw a portrait of Kartik.

Shehnaz, who is a huge fan of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, won the task. She then asked Kartik to upload the picture on social media. At that time, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor promised Shehnaz that he would do so.

Later, after his return, Kartik kept his promise and shared the picture, with the caption, "What a lovely piece of art! My portrait by Shehnaz Gill. Thank You for this masterpiece."

Shehnaz would surely be super happy to hear about this sweet gesture extended by the actor.

On the work front, Kartik and Sara will be next seen together in the upcoming romantic-drama Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is a reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

