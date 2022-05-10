Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Romance in Desert in New Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Track, Actor Thanks Fans for ‘All the Love’

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as he is currently promoting his much-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is set to hit the theatres on May 20. Recently, the makers have dropped a romantic track from the film featuring Kartik and Kiara Advani. The song titled ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi’ was released on Monday on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. Now, Kartik has posted a snippet from the song on his Instagram handle expressing his gratitude for the love the song has received in just a day.

Announcing the release of the song, Kartik shared a short video on his feed in which he can be seen romancing Kiara in a desert. Captioning the video, Kartik wrote, “On Loop (sic) Thank you for all the love,” He tagged everyone associated with the song in his post. Along with various fans showering love on the song, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife and film producer Warda Nadiadwala too reacted to Kartik’s post with red heart emoticons.

‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahi’ marks the second track of the Bhool Bhulaiya album. The video song has been receiving a tremendous response on YouTube. It has garnered more than 74 lakh views in less than 24 hours. The magical voice of Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar takes us on a dreamy romantic ride. Kartik and Kiara’s chemistry is making us go mad over the duo. The song has been penned by the popular lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and has been composed by Pritam.

Watch the full video here:

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Anees Bazmee’s directorial stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.

