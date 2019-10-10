Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Goes on Floors

In August, Kartik Aaryan confirmed speculation and whispers around him on Bhool Bhulaiya's sequel. Later, the news was confirmed with a number of official posters with Kartik in the lead role. These posters followed the same theme as the first installment. The actor was seen wearing clothes similar to that of Akshay Kumar, who was the lead actor in the first Bhool Bhulaiya.

On Wednesday, in an Instagram post, the actor revealed that the film has now gone on floors. In the post, Kartik can be seen standing alongside Kiara Advani holding a clapboard with the film's name on it.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, originally helmed by Priyadarshan, was based on the Tamil film Chandramukhi (2015) with Rajnikanth in the lead. Chandramukhi too, was a remake of the Malyalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). The Aneez Bazmee sequel is targeting to wrap up the movie by March.

While fans had suspected and hoped that Akshay Kumar will make a special appearance or a cameo in the sequel, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release on July 31 next year.

Meanwhile, Kartik is having a dream run in his acting career with big movies in his pocket. The actor has also been roped in by Karan Johar for Dostana 2. Also, he will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama, also starring Sara Ali Khan and is also shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

