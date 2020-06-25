Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Shoot to Resume in September

The coronavirus outbreak had halted the shoot of many films and TV shows worldwide. In India, the lockdown has been relaxed bit by bit and many production teams are gradually receiving permissions to resume their shooting schedule. Anees Bazmee, who was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, said that the horror-comedy film might go back on floors this September.

Talking to Mid-day, the filmmaker said, “We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity. The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive the permission from the (Uttar Pradesh) government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 20007 hit comedy by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja among others. The first look of the film revealed Kartik dressed in the same iconic get-up as Akshay.

Kiara had also expressed her joy to be a part of the project. “It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon,” she had said in a statement.

Apart from Kiara and Kartik, Tabu will also play a pivotal role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was slated to release on July 31, 2020 but had to postponed due to Covid-19 restriction.

