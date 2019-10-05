Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Go on Floors on Dusshera

After the news of Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa getting a sequel came out earlier this year, the project is having some quick updates. It was earlier reported that Anees Bazmee is going to helm Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s part 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. And now, the dates for when the movie goes on the floors is out as well.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the movie will start on Dussehra, October 8. “It’s an auspicious day. It will be a brief two to three-day scheduled in Mumbai with Kartik,” a source revealed. “The second schedule will kick-off early next year with Kiara also jumping into the maze,” the source added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, originally helmed by Priyadarshan, was based on the Tamil film Chandramukhi (2015) with Rajnikanth in the lead. Chandramukhi too, was a remake of the Malyalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). The Aneez Bazmee sequel is targeting for a July 2020 release and are expecting to wrap up the movie by March.

Kartik Aaryan, who is a (self-proclaimed) Akshay Kumar fan had earlier expressed his excitement on being associated with the project and being able to take the franchise forward. Kiara Advani too, couldn't control herself when she landed the female lead of the movie, originally played by Vidya Balan, and had shared a post announcing the same. Check out the post below:

In a quote to Indian Express , Kiara had said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!”

Bazmee, who will be collaborating with Kartik and Kiara for the first time said that looking forward to working with the Fen-Z across. "I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast,” he had said in an earlier statement.

