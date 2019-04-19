English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Brush Off Tiff Reports with Funny Instagram Posts
Luka Chuppi co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to take potshots at reports suggesting that they had stopped talking to each other.
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
Unsubstantiated reports about tiff among Bollywood celebrities do rounds on social media all the time prompting them into issuing clarifications or express their disgust. On Friday, Luka Chuppi co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to take potshots at reports suggesting that they had stopped talking to each other.
Kartik Aryan wrote, “Ajii sunti ho !!! Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein. Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke ‘50 days’ hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon #LukaChuppi.” Kartik Aryan also posted a picture from the sets of Luka Chuppi that shows Kriti Sanon and him engrossed in their phones.
Kriti Sanon had her own quip to respond. “Hahaha!! haan main bhi yehi padh rahi hoon.. too much nazar on our ‘duniya’.. anyways.. when are you taking me out to celebrate our 50days Anniversary?,” she tweeted.
According to a report, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan stopped talking to each other after Kriti Sanon and a few other cast members felt that the latter was taking credit for the box office success of Luka Chuppi.
Kriti Sanon had earlier told a tabloid, “This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”
The Laxman Utekar-directed Luka Chuppi is a comedy revolving around a live-in couple in Mathura. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurranna in important roles. The movie has collected Rs 87.8 crore in 50 days of the release.
