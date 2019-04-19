Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Brush Off Tiff Reports with Funny Instagram Posts

Luka Chuppi co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to take potshots at reports suggesting that they had stopped talking to each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 19, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Brush Off Tiff Reports with Funny Instagram Posts
Image courtesy: Maddock Films/ Twitter
Loading...
Unsubstantiated reports about tiff among Bollywood celebrities do rounds on social media all the time prompting them into issuing clarifications or express their disgust. On Friday, Luka Chuppi co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to take potshots at reports suggesting that they had stopped talking to each other.

Kartik Aryan wrote, “Ajii sunti ho !!! Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein. Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke ‘50 days’ hue hain bas , aur log afwaahein phailaane lage @kritisanon #LukaChuppi.” Kartik Aryan also posted a picture from the sets of Luka Chuppi that shows Kriti Sanon and him engrossed in their phones.



Kriti Sanon had her own quip to respond. “Hahaha!! haan main bhi yehi padh rahi hoon.. too much nazar on our ‘duniya’.. anyways.. when are you taking me out to celebrate our 50days Anniversary?,” she tweeted.



According to a report, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan stopped talking to each other after Kriti Sanon and a few other cast members felt that the latter was taking credit for the box office success of Luka Chuppi.

Kriti Sanon had earlier told a tabloid, “This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”

The Laxman Utekar-directed Luka Chuppi is a comedy revolving around a live-in couple in Mathura. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurranna in important roles. The movie has collected Rs 87.8 crore in 50 days of the release.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram