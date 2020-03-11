Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Dance To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Song 'Balam Pichkari' on Holi

A video of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon dancing to the popular Holi song Balam Pichkari, has gone viral. The song is from Ayan Mukerji's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Kriti and Kartik can be seen dancing in pairs with their friends. As the song progresses, the four come together and can be seen acing the hook steps of the dance. Kriti can be seen in a brown sequinned top and black leather skirt, while Kartik went for a casual look with a white T-shirt and black jeans. The video was uploaded by a Kartik Aaryan fan-page.

Check it out below:

The duo had previously worked together in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi, where they played a couple who lie to their family about their live-in-relationship. Kartik is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani. He will be then seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya.

Kriti, on the other hand, recently wrapped Laxman Utekar's Mimi, a film about surrogacy that she will be headlining. She will be then seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

