Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Engage in Funny Banter as They Crop Each Other in Ganesh Chaturthi Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and Bollywood is celebrating the festival with enthusiasm as they welcome Lord Ganesha to their houses. On Monday, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon too took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion. The two posted pictures of themselves with the same Ganpati idol.

While Kriti wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! May God bless you with the ability to seize every moment and find happiness in everything you do..! spread love." Kartik captioned the picture as, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !! आप सबके जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि बनी रहे. गणपति बप्पा मोरया| ((May you be blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives)."

Soon after noticing Kriti's picture, Kartik rushed to his comment section and asked her why did she crop him out. "Why did you cut me out." To this, she responded by saying, "Because you cut me out in your post."

Along with the fans of the actors, ace designer Manish Malhotra also took notice of their banter and commented, "I love the chat you’ll see having about cutting each orthers pic."

The picture is taken during the shoots of their film Luka Chuppi. The plot of the film revolves around Guddu Shukla (Kartik Aaryan), a local reporter for a cable news channel who falls in love with a headstrong woman Rashmi Tiwari (Kriti Sanon). The couple explores the concept of live-in relationships in the small town. Things turn upside down for them as their families wrongly assume that they are married.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles, Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

