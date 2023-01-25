Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon amazed everyone with their sizzling chemistry in the Munda Sohna Hoon song from the film Shehzada. And now, the makers have released the second song from the upcoming film. Chedkhaniyan, featuring Kartik Aaryan in a dark blue kurta and Kriti Sanon in a sky blue lehenga, is garnering huge attention from the audience. Since its release, the song has accumulated over 8.7 million views on YouTube and 241k likes.

As soon as the makers released the song, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise Kartik Aaryan’s dance and Arijit Singh’s singing.

One social media user wrote, “Arijit’s voice suits every genre. Also Kartik’s footwork and background theme …..osm !!!!” Another commented, “No doubt Arijit has become the heart n soul of the Bollywood music industry”. One user also commented, “You can ignore Bollywood but you can’t ignore Arijit Singh’s voice and Kartik Aaryan’s acting”.

The lyrics of Chedkhaniyan have been penned by IP Singh and Shloke Lal, and Ganesh Acharya has handled the choreography.

In the video, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan can be seen grooving to the song. The duo has performed in many songs together and there is no doubt that their chemistry has captivated the audience, yet again. The song Chedkhaniyan also gives a sneak peek into the Shehzada family and makes everyone groove to its music.

Kartik Aaryan has also shared the video of the song on Instagram. While sharing the video he wrote, “Aaryan ka dance, Arjit ki Awaaz. Get ready to shake a leg with #Footsiestep # Chedkhaniyan out now."

Check out the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. While the other cast of the film includes Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Manisha Koirala. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to hit the theatres on February 10 this year.

