Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to amaze everyone with his acting skills in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake Shehzada. While the film was originally slated to release on February 10, it has been pushed further down now. In an official statement released by the makers, the reason was quoted to be a gesture of respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which is currently smashing box office records.

On Monday, the makers of Shehzada wrote in their statement, “#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhavan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!"

Shehzada promises to be packed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had said at the time of the trailer launch, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Adding to this, Allu Aravind had expressed, “We’ll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it’s sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)’s record.”

