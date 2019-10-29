Kartik Aaryan, Kunal Kemmu Share Adorable Moments of Bhai Dooj Celebration

Bhai Dooj, the festival dedicated to the brother-sister bond, is being celebrated across the country with much fervor. Bollywood stars too are celebrating the festival where sisters apply tika on their brothers' forehead and also treat them with sumptuous food. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan also celebrated Bhai Dooj with his sister at home. So did actor Kunal Kemmu, and shared moments on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself seeking blessings from his sister by touching her feet. The actor posted it with a cheeky caption, "My Sister has the best brother in the world. She always says this...not me." In another picture, Kartik's sister is seen applying tika on his forehead.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is an adaptation of Mudassar Aziz's 1978 film with the same title. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6.

Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. The shooting of the film commenced early this month and it is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020.

Actor Kunal Kemmu also posted a video of his Bhai Dooj celebrations, where his sister is seen applying tika on his forehead and doing aarti. In the video, Kunal and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is seen clapping and singing the Gayatri mantra alongwith his paternal aunt.

Kunal Khemu captioned the adorable video, "Here's to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj." Inaaya was showered with love for cutely singing the mantra in the video. Actress Parineeti Chopra wrote "DEAD", and actor Vicky Kaushal commented, "Adorable yaar!"

