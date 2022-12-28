Kartik Aaryan Lands In Paris Days After Rumoured Ex Pashmina Roshan Reaches France, Reunion On Cards?

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, many Bollywood stars have jetted off for their New Year vacation. Joining the bandwagon, Kartik Aaryan too left the country to celebrate New Year. He decided to spend time in Paris and now Kartik has shared an update on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik posted a picture of himself from the city of love.

In the picture, the actor is seen giving a candid pose from his hotel room balcony which also gives a glimpse of the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. The actor is seen sporting a black hoodie with messy hairdo. Along with the photo, Kartik wrote, “Paris, Je t’aime (Paris, I love you.)”

Take a look at the post below:

On seeing this post, fans went all out to praise the actor and the picture. One of the users wrote, “Okayy so India feels too cold today coz you’re in Paris”. Another user added, “Shehzada is ruling.” A third user added, “The temperature of Paris is gonna increase now”. Many other users commented with hearts, fire, love-struck and fire-struck emojis.

Coincidentally, his rumoured ex-girlfriend Pashmina Roshan is also in France right now. She joined her family members, Hrithik Roshan, and cousins Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan along with Saba Azad for a snowy vacation in France. They recently shared pictures from their day out on Instagram.

Kartik and Pashmina were rumoured to be dating for a while. However, earlier this month, news made the headlines that they are no longer together. A source close to the stars told IndiaToday.in that they were spending time for five to six months and even dated but they have ended the relationship now. “Kartik and Pashmina spent a lot of time together for the last 5-6 months. They dated for a while after hitting it off. However, things did not seem to work out between the two and hence, they have already broken up,” the source claimed.

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. He will next be seen in Shehzada which also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is being bankrolled by Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna, Bhushan Kumar, and Aman Gill. It is expected to release on February 10. Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline.

