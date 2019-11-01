Kartik Aaryan Lets Ananya Panday Shave off His Moustache as Her Birthday Gift

Kartik Aaryan, along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, was seen on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 to promote their upcoming film Pati, Patni aur Woh. Dressed in their stunning ensembles, the stars looked gorgeous as they arrived on the sets.

Since then, pictures have started making around on the internet where the stars can be seen sharing laughter with Nach Baliye 9 judge Raveena Tandon.

In one of the instances during the show, Kartik offered to give Ananya Pandey a birthday gift. He also gave her the opportunity to choose her gift.

"Jo mangegi, wahi de denge. Inke liye toh jaan bhi haazir hain,” Kartik was quoted as saying by mid-day. Ananya, who celebrated her 21st birthday with her family and friends, asked her co-star to shave off his moustache.

Kartik, who was left with no choice, had to go for it and Ananya did the rest.

Ananya Pandey, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, was happy to have a working birthday this year. Opening up on the idea of having a working holiday, Ananya told IANS, "Dad told me you should be working on your birthday because if you work on your birthday, then you will be working throughout the rest of the year. I am going to follow his advice and work on every birthday of mine."

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pati Patni aur Woh is slated to release in December.

