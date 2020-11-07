Kartik Aaryan Lets His 'Eyes Do the Talking' in This Gorgeous Sun-kissed Selfie

Scruffy is in for Kartik Aaryan, going by his new look. Fans are absolutely loving it, going by the number of likes. In a snapshot the actor has posted on Instagram, he flaunts long hair and a beard. Sun rays falling on his face complete the impact of the image.

"Let the eyes do the talking," Kartik wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 285K likes on the photo-sharing website. Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote in the comment section: "And the HAIR."

Kartik Aaryan was recently snapped standing on his balcony. A collage of his candid photos from the balcony won the netizens' heart all over again. In one of the snaps, he can be seen scrolling through his phone. From the looks, it seems that the actor has grown his hair.

The actor recently posted a video in which he can be seen playing table tennis at home. It must be noted that this is not the first time that the actor has shared a video with a tongue in cheek caption. During the period of lockdown, he had shared quite a few monologue videos of himself in order to keep the audiences entertained. For the record, he lost to his sister Kritika in a showdown match. Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".