Kartik Aaryan Listens To AP Dhillon As He Takes His Swanky Lamborghini Urus For a Ride In Ahmedabad

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently in Ahmedabad for the shooting of his next movie – Satyaprem ki Katha. Amid the shot of the film, the actor was recently seen taking a long ride in his swanky Lamborghini Urus with his team members. Kartik shared an Instagram Reel in which, he is seen driving his car at a fast speed, leaving his team scared. AP Dhillon’s song Summer High was playing in the car while they were going for the ride. The actor captioned the video as “Ahmedabad is a Vibe,” followed by lit and aircraft emojis. The video has left many impressed and has garnered more than 5.5 lakh likes in less than 24 hours.

One fan commented on the video and wrote, “No baby, you are a vibe.” Another one wrote, “Ahmedabad with Kartik is love.” “You are the most precious vibe,” commented another one. One more comment read, “When you are here in Ahmedabad, it is more beautiful.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film, which was the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was a massive success.

Currently, he is shooting for Satyaprem ki Katha in Ahmedabad with Kiara Advani. This will be Kartik and Kiara’s second film together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures and is being directed by Sameer Vidwans. Satyaprem ki Katha is slated to release in 2023.

Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan also has Freddy with Alaya F in his pipeline. The actor will also be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon for Shehzada, which is their second film together. The release dates of both films are yet to be decided. Besides these, Kartik will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s untitled project.

