1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Locked Himself in Vanity Van When He Got Call from Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is a blend of modern-day and the 90s romance as it simultaneously features two love stories separated by time.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
Image: instagram

Kartik Aaryan was filming Luka Chuppi when he got a call from director Imtiaz Ali to work in Love Aaj Kal. The actor revealed that he got excited, so much so that he locked himself in his vanity van so that he could chat with Imtiaz without the other people causing a disturbance.

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal on Friday, Kartik shared his excitement working with Imtiaz and what this project meant to him.

"I'm not able to describe my feeling. It's been a wonderful process since the beginning. I still remember I was shooting for Luka Chuppi when I got a call from Imtiaz sir. I locked myself in my vanity and I lied to the crew that I was going to the washroom so that no one would disturb me. And, we spoke around almost 45 minutes. So, it's a huge thing for me. Actually when we first time spoke, we had a conversation about some other thing but then eventually Love Aaj Kal happened. And, it's like a dream. I literally feel like I'm living a dream," Kartik said.

"We all have been huge fan of Rockstar and Jab We Met. I'd watched these films multiple times during my college days. Today, I have got an opportunity to feature on an Imtiaz Ali movie. I couldn't believe when I first time saw myself on the poster. I kept looking at it. I think I stared at it for almost 3 hours. I feel so happy and it truly feels like life has come full circle. He's completely changed me as an actor," he added.

Love Aaj Kal, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is a blend of modern-day and the 90s romance as it simultaneously features two love stories separated by time.

The film has been majorly shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The makers shared the first poster of the film on Thursday, introducing the two main characters-- Zoe (Sara) and Veer (Kartik).

It is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14.

