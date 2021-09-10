Kartik Aaryan Loses His Voice Temporarily After Shooting High Drama Scene for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Things turned quite scary for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently when he lost his voice during the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to a recent report, the actor — who is busy shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy-horror sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer -encountered a medical emergency.

A report by SpotboyE mentions that Kartik was shooting with co-star Tabu for the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the scene required a massive undertaking, with lots of drama and action where the actor had to scream and shout. By the time the actor was done performing the scene, he lost his voice. One of the crew members told SpotboyEthat the incident was “frightening” and the filming team panicked.

The actor was given immediate medical assistance and the doctor’s diagnosis revealed that Kartik's voice needed some rest due to laryngitis and it was not very serious. The cast and crew breathed a sigh of relief when the doctors assured Kartik’s voice just needed some time to recuperate.

According to the report, director Bazmee described it as an experience that will be “hard to forget.” The filmmaker said that the team was all charged up as they witnessed Tabu and Kartik play against each other in a high dramatic scene and everyone was stunned. Bazmee commended Kartik for his passion and said that the actor is always ready to take risks for a perfect shot. “His voice was gone from all the shouting. But he seemed undeterred,” said Bazmee.

Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had begun in 2019. The movie also stars Kiara Advani as the romantic interest of Kartik, while Rajpal Yadav will be reprising his role of eccentric devotee from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Actor Sanjay Mishra will also be starring in the horror-comedy. Earlier this year, Kartik had shared a picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram account where he was seen with Rajpal.

In the caption of the picture, Kartik revealed that the movie will be releasing on November 19 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here