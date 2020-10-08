Kartik Aaryan Loses Table Tennis Match to Sister Kritika in This Viral Video, Calls It 'Sacrifice'

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a video in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at his home. And guess what? He faced defeat at the hands of his sister, Kritika Tiwari. "Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai... Isliye maine usse 'Jeetne Diya' #Sacrifice," Kartik captioned the video, which he posted on his Instagram account.

Kartik and his sister are imparting sibling goals with their recent video. Reacting to the clip, actor Tiger Shroff commented: "Insane." "Brother-sister goals," a fan wrote.

Kartik is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. During the lockdown, he treated his fans with funny videos revolving around his and his sister’s rivalry. He also launched an online talk show Koki Poochega. The chat show, which went online on his YouTube channel, showed him addressing various issues and talking to various experts and guests.

The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film released in February this year but couldn’t impress the moviegoers or the critics. He will now be seen in Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani.