Kartik Aaryan Lost 8 Kgs to Look Like a Schoolboy in Love Aaj Kal, See Pic
In his upcoming release 'Love Aaj Kal', Kartik Aaryan plays a double role. A schoolboy from the '90s and a working class man of the current decade.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, has revealed a significant detail about his character in the film. Sharing a behind the scene snap from the sets of the upcoming romantic film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik stated that he had to lose eight kilograms to portray the character of Raghu, a schoolboy in the '90s. He posted a pic with a caption that reads, “90s hot kids be like."
In the picture, Kartik, like three more boys, is dressed in a school uniform and candidly smiles for the lens. Kartik will be seen portraying two different characters in Love Aaj Kal, Raghu from the 90s and Veer, a man from the current decade. Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma also feature in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, releasing February 14.
Meanwhile, Kartik will also be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming horror-comedy project will see Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on July 31.
Kartik will also be seen in a sequel of rom-com Dostana. Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya are also part of the project, produced by Karan Johar. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priest from Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' is Demanding Citizenship for the Deity Under CAA
- Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Shefali Jariwala is All Praise for Sidharth, Calls Asim 'Ungrateful'
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet
- Watch Out! WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android Phones And iPhones From February
- Tata Motors to Launch Nexon Electric SUV in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]