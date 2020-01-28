Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan Lost 8 Kgs to Look Like a Schoolboy in Love Aaj Kal, See Pic

In his upcoming release 'Love Aaj Kal', Kartik Aaryan plays a double role. A schoolboy from the '90s and a working class man of the current decade.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, has revealed a significant detail about his character in the film. Sharing a behind the scene snap from the sets of the upcoming romantic film Love Aaj Kal, Kartik stated that he had to lose eight kilograms to portray the character of Raghu, a schoolboy in the '90s. He posted a pic with a caption that reads, “90s hot kids be like."

In the picture, Kartik, like three more boys, is dressed in a school uniform and candidly smiles for the lens. Kartik will be seen portraying two different characters in Love Aaj Kal, Raghu from the 90s and Veer, a man from the current decade. Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma also feature in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, releasing February 14.

Meanwhile, Kartik will also be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming horror-comedy project will see Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on July 31.

Kartik will also be seen in a sequel of rom-com Dostana. Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya are also part of the project, produced by Karan Johar. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

