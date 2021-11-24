Kartik Aaryan Lost Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor After Dostana 2 Fallout?

Kartik Aaryan is earning praises for his superb performance in the recently released Dhamakaa. The actor currently has a bunch of projects in his kitty, but it is true, that he has also lost a few of them. Though the exact reason behind him being ousted from Dostana 2 has not come to the fore, the repercussions are quite evident. It is now learned that the actor has lost out on another plum assignment. On November 23, a film was announced from Karan Johar’s stable - Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Well, Kartik was the first choice of the makers, and he was supposed to star opposite Janhvi.

A source told ETimes that the collateral damage of Kartik’s exit from Dostana 2, was the reason behind him losing - Mr & Mrs Mahi.

For the unversed, Kartik was suddenly replaced from Dostana 2 in April this year, and it raised many eyebrows. It was reported that around sixty per cent of the film had been already shot and several crores had been spent. Several speculations were made Kartik’s exist, one being that the actor didn’t want to do the film because he had a big fallout with Janhvi.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Kartik’s friendship ended in January, following which the actress had cut off all communication with her co-star. After which, Kartik, allegedly, started being difficult and kept procrastinating on the dates. Due to his inconsiderate behaviour, the shoot kept getting delayed, and KJo was compelled to not have him in the film anymore.

While Kartik is busy with his other projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India, the script of Dostana 2 is being modified. It is a ‘work in progress.’ There were rumours that Akshay Kumar might star in the film, but so far nothing has been confirmed. It is believed that Karan will begin the recasting, once the script is ready.

