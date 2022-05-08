Kartik Aaryan Makes Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor Do the Bhool Bhulaiyaa Step After Football Match; Watch

Heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall the audiences with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Amidst the film promotions, the actor has headed to Dubai along with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others, to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United today at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium. And it seems like his film is following him as the fever of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 really is everywhere.

In an adorable video shared by a fan club, Ranbir can be seen talking about Kartik’s upcoming film, and then Abhishek Bachchan and the newly married star do the ZigZag step too!! Fans are loving the vibe that Kartik and Ranbir can be seen sharing in the video.

Kartik also took to his social media today as his squad, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan did the signature step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track together. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are huge football buffs and are often seen practicing together on weekends.

Kartik Aaryan had been busy with the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He had been touring cities during the launch of the title track. The actor also hopped from one Mumbai pub to another to promote the film. He also obliged fans by doing the zig zag step from the song. Apart from Kartik, the Anees Bazmi helmed horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

While Kartik Aaryan is gearing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ranbir Kapoor has the audience waiting for ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’. Abhishek Bachchan is filming for the third installment of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’. Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped the Mauritius schedule of his upcoming film Shehzada. His closeness with co-star Kriti Sanon also gave rise to rumours that the two might be dating. However, Kriti shut down the rumours and claimed that she and Kartik are not in a relationship.

