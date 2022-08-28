Kartik Aaryan Meets 'Chote Rooh Baba' Who Sings Amije Tomar In Most Aww-Dorable Way; Watch

When Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in May this year, it became an instant hit. The film not only gained positive reviews from all but also ruled the box office. Even months after its release, the buzz around the film has not died down. Recently, Kartik Aaryan met a young Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fan and believe it or not, he was the cutest.

In the video shared on social media by Kartik Aaryan himself, he was seen bumping into a young Bhool Bhulaiyaa fan. The child, aping Rooh baba’s style from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 wore a black kurta with blue jeans. He also tied a scarf on his head, wore black goggles and Rudraksha stones around his neck. Not just this, but the young fan also sang Amiji Tomar and left Kartik completely impressed.

“Chote Rooh Baba Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption.

Just a few days back, Kartik dropped another video in which he was seen interacting with a young street vendor about his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The vendor told the superstar how much he loved the movie as he had also gone to watch it. Following this, the two also did the signature step of the film. “No Reward bigger than this ❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” Kartik had written while sharing the video.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles apart from Kartik. The film earned over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the film has been completed. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the release date of the film has not been officially announced so far, it is likely to hit theatres in February next year.

Besides this, Kartik will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

