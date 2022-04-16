Kartik Aaryan Meets a 'Kute Gal' In Mauritius and Fans Want Him To Date Her - Can You Guess Who?

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Mauritius and is shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with a ‘kute gal’, and well it’s none other than Kriti Sanon.

In the selfies, Kartik can be seen posing with Kriti Sanon. While Kartik is winning hearts with his million-dollar smile, Kriti flaunts a victory sign in the clicks. The two actors are standing on a seaside with a beautiful view in the background. “Met this Kute gal in Mauritius," the caption of Kartik Aaryan’s post reads.

Several of Kartik and Kriti’s fans took to the comment section and dropped fire and heart emojis. One of the netizens also asked the two actors to date each other. “Start dating each other we won’t mind," the comment read. Another social media user called them ‘Shehzada and Shehzadi’.

Earlier in March this year, Kartik had dropped another picture with Kriti when they announced a schedule wrap of Shehzada. In the selfie, Kartik and Kriti were seen flashing their million-dollar while she hugged the Dhamaka actor from the back and kept her arm on his shoulder.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Shehzada, the shooting for which is currently underway. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie will be released on November 4, 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has several other movies lined up as well including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has Adipurush, Ganapath, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhediya in her pipeline.

