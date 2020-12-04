Kartik Aaryan Mesmerises Fans in This Monochrome Picture from His Latest Photo Shoot

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a monochrome picture of himself with a cryptic post. The actor, through his post, is trying to make people understand the importance of a face mask and encouraged them to wear it. The actor wrote, “Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par Mask bana hi iss liye hai. Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions. #CoronaStopKaroNa”.

As soon as Karthik dropped the picture, his fans went gaga over it as they flooded the comment section with heart emojis. One of the fans even commented that the actor looks like Avengers.

The actor is best known for his monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Recently, the actor set the internet on fire with his ‘Dhamakedar’ look as he announced his upcoming film Dhamaka to go on floors by next week. Sharing an intense and gritty picture, the actor raises the curiosity of the audience about his all-new avatar. The caption of his picture read, “Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai... Agle Hafte se."

Apart from Dhamaka, the actor has a handful of projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in his kitty.