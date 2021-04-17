Kartik Aaryan No Longer Part of Dostana 2, Kangana Takes Dig at Maharashtra Lockdown

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Friday issued an official statement on social media regarding Dostana 2 recasting, confirming that Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of the upcoming film. Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports doing the round that Kartik had been fired from the movie due to his “unprofessional behaviour". However, the production house didn’t choose to divulge any details as to why they decided to recast the film.

Tamil actor Vivek, known for films such as Runn, Anniyan and Sivaji, has suffered a heart attack and his condition is critical, reports The News Minute. He has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain.

One of Bollywood’s glamorous wives, Mira Rajput has shown us how being a mother is fun. Wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira makes sure that she indulges in her daughter Misha’s creative imaginations. Most recently the 26-year-old shared a glimpse of some mother-daughter fun session and some self-care.

One of our favourite celebrity couples from the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to be spending some quality time with his family. In a recent video shared by Aly’s sister Ilham Goni Tak, Jasmin is seen assisting her boyfriend’s family in preparing for iftar.

One of the most famous characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Popatlal has been on a bride hunt since forever. However, it seems that his sole purpose of settling down with a family might finally come true. According to the latest reports, ‘The Golden Crow Award Winner Yuva Patrakar’ is soon to find his love and wife in Pooja.

