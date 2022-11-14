Kartik Aaryan Not Playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju Character In Hera Pheri 3 But...

Just a few days back, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Hera Pheri 3 and has replaced Akshay Kumar. But looks like all of this is not true. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, even though the Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 actor has joined the cast of the comedy-drama, he will not be replacing Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, Akshay’s character Raju has been dropped from the film and therefore Kartik Aaryan will be playing a new character.

“Once it was established that Akshay would no longer be part of the Hera Pheri franchise, his character Raju was dropped completely. Hera Pheri 3 won’t have Akshay’s character. Kartik Aaryan is playing a new character which will be introduced in the third installment of Hera Pheri,” a source close to the entertainment portal claimed.

For the unversed, the reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar made headlines after Paresh Rawal answered a fan on Twitter who had asked, “@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that Kartik Aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" To this, Rawal had replied, “Yes it’s true".

Later, Akshay also revealed that even though he was offered the movie, he was not happy with the script. “Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Its iconic characters are still loved by all. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Now, fans have been waiting for the third installment in the franchise.

Read all the Latest Movies News here