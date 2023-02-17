Kartik Aaryan Offered to Return His Shehzada Fees Faces Crisis, Says 'They Needed Somebody To...'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s drama Shehzada finally hit the theatres on Friday. Apart from being one of his most awaited projects, Shehzada truly holds a special place in Kartik’s gleaming career, as it marks his debut as a producer. Time and again, Kartik has said that he always believes in being fully committed to his projects. However, the actor has now revealed that being on board as a producer was not an original idea.

In an interview with the Times Of India, the actor said that after someone was required to step in as a producer when Shehzada was undergoing a crisis, Kartik pitched in, and even offered to return his fee for the film. The actor was asked what it exactly means to be the producer of Shehzada, in terms of his remuneration. Kartik candidly said that initially he didn’t come on board as a producer and he accepted his remuneration.

“But after some time, the film was struggling with some crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So, I asked my producer to give up my money for the film and that’s how I became a co-producer in the scenario,” he said. On asking if he returned his remuneration, Kartik said, “Almost.”

He added that by becoming a co-producer, the burden on the movie was also reduced. In his conversation, the actor also revealed that he signed Shehzada even before he agreed for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik continued that while Shehzada “thankfully” doesn’t have an “extravagant budget,” incorporating the action sequences the film needed some allocations and they were facing some crisis because of which he needed to pitch in and “give up” his fee. But now he is happy that the project is in a good spot. Kartik added that although Shehzada is a mid-budget film, it appears to be all things grand because it doesn’t have an “actor’s fees” in it.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from Kriti and Kartik, the movie also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

