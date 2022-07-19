Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Success: Producers Told Me 'Tu 25 Din Mein Paise Double Kar Deta Hai'

Kartik Aaryan has been ruling headlines ever since his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial which earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide has already set the benchmark high for upcoming films. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor disclosed that the producers of the film are immensely happy with him and revealed how they complimented him.

“Mere producers ne mujhe bola tha abhi, ki ‘Tu aesa actor hai jo 25 din mein paise double kar deta hain humare’ (My producers told me recently, ‘You’re such an actor who doubles our money in 25 days),” Kartik said.

“My producers are really happy with the kind of subjects that I’m choosing and the kind of return they get. I’m really happy about that. After all, this is a business. We do bring in the creative aspect. But eventually, you have to earn money also and that becomes very important for the final result,” he added.

