Kartik Aaryan On Deleting Video After Being Accused Of Misogyny: It Was Blown Out Of Proportion 

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making videos with his mother and sister during the lockdown and sharing it with his fan base. However, recently there has been a controversy over one of his videos for which he was even accused of promoting domestic violence.

In the video, which has now been deleted, the Love Aaj Kal actor could be seen fighting with sister Kritika Tiwari for apparently not making ‘good chapatis’.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kartik responded to the allegations of promoting domestic violence. The actor said if that was the case his mother and sister would have objected as they had seen the video before it was uploaded.

“Sometimes things are blown out of proportion, I feel like that. After I deleted it a lot of people called me asking why did I delete? So, everything has an A and B side to it and you just have to go along with it. And I am not promoting anything,” Kartik was quoted as saying.

Watch the interview here:

The Luka Chuppi actor said he decided to delete the video because it had hurt the sentiments of some people. “If someone is getting hurt by this and feels that problems are increasing because of this, I should just delete it and not get into it. It’s a video, I don’t really care about it,” he added.

Kartik’s next film project is Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The psychological comedy horror film has been directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in important roles.