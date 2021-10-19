Kartik Aaryan on Dhamaka: 'Conscious Decision To Break Away From Mould Of Romantic Hero'

Kartik Aaryan, speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Dhamaka on Tuesday, called the role “one of the most challenging that I have done in my career". “It’s a dream for an actor to do a film like this," he said.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the intense and gritty two-minute video offers a peek into the roller-coaster world of a newsroom where emotions run high and the ability to think and act at lightning speed is a necessity. The film, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, is scheduled to release on November 19 on Netflix.

The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor says working with Madhvani was a delight, “When I first heard the script, I was a bit tense as it was a challenging character, something that I have never attempted before. But once I heard the narration from Ram Madhvani it was easier. It almost became a cakewalk because of Ram sir’s conviction. He has a unique shooting style. We literally shot the film in one room. It was a very real shoot. He never says lights, camera and action instead, he allows the actor to get ready and then starts rolling."

Aaryan plays a television journalist, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviews a terrorist, who blows up a bridge. The film is based on the 2013 Korean drama The Terror Live. Talking about working in a remake the actor says it’s not necessary that everyone has watched the original film, “There is nothing wrong in attempting to do a remake. The idea is to make it sensibly and smartly. Even Ramayana and Mahabharat has been made multiple times but it is just so that it can cater to a new set of audience."

Apart from Dhamaka, Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiaya 2, Freddy, Captain India, Shehzada and an untitled film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor who is otherwise known for his romantic hero agrees that he is trying to explore a variety of characters, “Lockdown has given a perspective. I was doing a couple of films which I had already started working on before Covid happened. The subsequent films that I signed are different from what I have attempted before. It is a conscious decision to try something different and break the mould. The last two years have given me a lot of confidence which has allowed for a risk taking ability."

He further states that he doesn’t want to stay away from romantic films, “I love rom-coms and I would like to do many of them. But the idea is to have a great mix of genres in my filmography. As actors we like to explore different types of roles and grow."

