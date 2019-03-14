Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face

Currently basking in the success of his latest film Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is aware that he needs to be more careful about his choices in the film industry now.Here, he talks about movies, aspirations and the one actor whose filmography he envies.It was quite tough because there was a lot of pressure post the big success of Sonu.... People were waiting to see what I'm going to do next. I am sure some were also waiting to see me fall on my face (laughs). Thankfully, Luka Chuppi has passed all the tests of audience reviewers and box office.Frankly, the success of Luka Chuppi was very important for me. I'm little relieved now. I can now breathe easy until my next release.Luka Chuppi had a great mix of content with commercial sensibilities, which I really loved. Also, the fact that it was catering to the whole family while being true to the romantic comedy genre. That's a unique combination. Guddu was such an innocent, lovable and dilwala character that I knew he will make a place for himself in audiences heart. I never want to do anything sleazy or vulgar or anything that would the audience and shame my family.Smile and hairstyle (laughs). My wholesome personality. Jokes apart it's always about the whole personality. Also with regards to my fans I think they fell in love with my character and that's the reason this is happening. That's what I feel. I don't know whether you agree.I love all kinds of attention. It's never too much for me. Love is one thing that we all crave for. I feel fortunate to be loved. I try to read every message in my inbox, be it on Facebook or Instagram or Twitter or the letters which I receive from the girls and kids. It gives me great joy and it encourages me to do better things in life. Their love is a source of my energy.My past was filled with lots of ups and downs. It has been quite a tough journey. It took seven years for me to reach here. But thankfully, I never lost focus or patience and I kept working hard towards my goal. Today, the result is in front of everyone. I'm happy with my present. But I know that from now onwards it's going to be more difficult because now I have certain expectations to fulfil. I have to work harder now and be more careful with my choices.Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director I'm dying to work with. He is someone whose work has always inspired me. If there is a two-hero film, I would love to have Ranbir Kapoor as my co-star. He is an amazing actor and his choice of films make me envy him.I'd say every actor I've grown up watching from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir and Ranveer are my role models. And I hope one day some newly arrived actor will see me as a role model.Now, where did that come from? Okay. I'll give you the politically correct reply. I am in a serious relationship with my work and I'm very happy and content with my work.Imtiaz sir would be the best person to answer this question.As of now I'm only doing Imtiaz sir's film Pati Patni Aur Woh and a film with Anees Bazmee. I'm trying to explore new and interesting worlds in every film. All my films are different from each other but one thing is common in all that they are entertaining.