Kartik Aaryan On News18 Showreel 2022: 'This Year Has Been a Game-Changer For Me'

It all started in 2018 when Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety entered the ₹100 crore club. Kartik Aaryan has done four movies since and each one has been a success at the box office. Speaking at the News18 India Showreel, Aaryan admits that 2022 has been a “game changer” for him. “This year has been a game changer for me. However, there’s still a lot to do and a lot to prove,” he added.

The biggest hit of the year from Bollywood has been Kartik Aarya-starter Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. When asked about the film, he said, “A lot of people didn’t believe that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 would reach where it did. We, the team, were very confident and we thought that this film will open up the theatres again.” Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 garnered more than ₹250 crores at the box office.

On his connect and the love he has been receiving from the audience, Kartik said, “Somewhere down the line, I have a connect with the audience that I’ve done films that they are being entertained by.” He also admits that there are critics and he says, “Bolne wale bolte rahenge, mein successful films deta rahunga.”

During his session at the News18 Indian Showreel, Kartik also spoke about his journey into the film industry. Recalling his early days in Mumbai, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said, “My parents are doctors. They wanted me to be a doctor, too. I wanted to come to Mumbai and become an actor, and my family wouldn’t have even allowed it. So, engineering in Mumbai was only an excuse to come to the city. I’ve got a lot of At/kt during my academics.”

He further shared, “I used to give auditions every week and I cracked something after one and half years. I’ve faced a lot of rejections. There were even times when I wondered if I made the right decision, but I believed in my skills. And that attitude has remained with me even now.”

Concluding his session, the actor mentioned that he loves the title he has been given as the “Prince of Bollywood”. “I’ve become fearless and I embrace such titles. I feel lucky and I love the title Shehzaada of Bollywood,” he concluded.

