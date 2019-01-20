English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartik Aaryan on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Legal Route Should be Followed
Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood actor to maintain a 'no comment' stance on the sexual harassment allegation against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood actor to maintain a 'no comment' stance on the sexual harassment allegation against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.
Kartik said due course of law should be followed in such cases. "We all have been his fans. The situation is such that one has to follow the legal route and till the time it is not proven legally we can't talk about it. We don't know what exactly has happened, there has to be a way, we have legal option and that should be followed and then you can comment."
"It is sad that such things are happening be it in this industry or anywhere else. I am totally against it," Kartik told reporters here at an event on Friday.
Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging in an article in HuffPost India that he sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on "Sanju".
Kartik was talking at press conference of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The actor appears in a new campaign for PETA India that proclaims.
Meanwhile, when asked about the reports of him being part of Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal 2" with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik neither confirmed nor denied the news.
"It will be better to ask Imtiaz Ali about 'Love Aaj Kal 2' or the film that he is planning. Till the time there is no proper confirmation I can't talk about it," he added.
