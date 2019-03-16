Kartik Aaryan on Viral Kiss Video With Sara Ali Khan: Was That Really Sara and Me?

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been the focus of rumour mills for a while now. The two young actors will be seen for the first time together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. Around the time when the two began shooting for the film, a video supposedly showing the two of them kissing went viral.Asked about the video recently, Kartik insinuated that the people in the video might not be him and the Simmba actress. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor told Bollywood Life, “Was that really Sara and me?”Here's the video that was circulated by fans online as a kissing scene between Sara and Kartik:Sara made headlines when she had expressed her wish to date Kartik on an episode of Koffee with Karan. And when Kartik made his own Koffee With Karan debut, he had said in reply to Sara’s request that she just needs to tell him the time and place, and he’d be there. He had said that he would ask her out on a date as soon as he earns enough money, a condition put forward by Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan, on Koffee With Karan.To add to the fun, actor Ranveer Singh had also introduced the two actors at a recent awards function. A video of their meeting, with Ranveer in the background, was circulated online.On the work front, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of Luka Chuppi which has crossed Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office in two weeks.