Kartik Aaryan has surely come a long way in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and then ruled hearts with films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. As Kartik is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Shehzada, he recently opened up about his struggling days and revealed what was the most difficult thing for him. Kartik mentioned that even though he was ‘never a part of the same room’, he is very proud of his journey today.

“It is the most difficult thing to actually make your own name. Not just in this industry, but anywhere else also. Because I was never a part of the same room. I had to get in line, before that room, I had to reach 10 more rooms before that somehow. A lot of people would just skip those lines. I’m really proud of that journey,” Kartik told GOODTiMES.

In the same interview, Kartik also answered how he reacts when somebody makes fun of his career. The actor mentioned that he does not believe in reacting to the negativity because that just adds ‘fuel to the fire’. “I feel whenever you give a reaction, saamnewale jeet jaata hai (the other person wins). So I don’t feel like reacting to it. I don’t feel like reacting to any negativity and I don’t feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I’m just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there’s any negativity coming, you’ll always see me staying away from it,” the actor added.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada will hit theatres on February 17. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The film was originally set to hit theatres on February 10. However, its release date was then pushed to February 17, as Pathaan continues to dominate the box office.

