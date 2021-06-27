Kartik Aaryan to Wrap Up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Two More Films in Eight Months

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, in which he can be seen in a grey t-shirt and looking up towards the sky. “Watermelon sugar high 🍉," he wrote alongside the picture.

On the work front, Kartik will soon resume the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has also chalked out a plan to wrap up as many as four films in a span of next eight months. A source told Pinkvilla, “Though everything can go for a toss due to the third wave of pandemic, the actor has chalked out a plan to wrap up as many as four films in a span of next eight months. He resumes the final leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in July with Kiara Advani. Right after that, he jumps into the Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo adaptation, which has been apparently titled Shehzada. The film goes on floors in September.”

The actor also has Sameer Vidwans’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s untitled, wherein he plays the role of an Air Force Pilot. “Hansal is expected to complete a film before moving on to this real-life story wherein Kartik plays the role of an IAF officer. It’s set against the backdrop of a rescue mission,” added the source.

